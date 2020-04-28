Niagara Region Public Health confirms 11 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 11 more cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 472 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Currently, 226 cases are active.

204 cases have been resolved, and 42 patients with the virus have died.

138 of Niagara's 472 cases have been in people over 80 years old.

32.4% of cases have been in residents of long-term care/retirement homes, with residents making up 85.7% of total deaths in the region.

60.4% of Niagara's cases of the virus have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected.

To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.