Niagara Region Public Health confirms 11 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 11 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total number of cases to date to 494.

In their daily report, NRPH also confirmed one more patient who was being treated for the virus has died.

A total of 45 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Currently, Niagara has 188 active cases of the virus.

261 patients have recovered.

81.4% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 15.4% are hospitalized.

22.1% of all cases in Niagara are healthcare workers.

