Niagara Region Public Health confirms 12 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 12 more cases of COVID-19.
Niagara has had a total of 575 cases of COVID-19 so far.
Of those 575 cases, 421 cases have recovered and 55 patients that were being treated for the virus have died.
According to NRPH, 99 cases are currently active.
80.9% of Niagara's cases of the virus are isolating at home, and 15.8% have been hospitalized.
Most of Niagara's cases, 63.5%, have been as a result of close contact with someone who already had the virus.
