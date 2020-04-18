Niagara Region Public Health confirms 13 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 13 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 364.

123 of those cases have been resolved.

109 of Niagara's cases are in people above 80 years old, with 33.5% of all cases taking place in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

17.6% of Niagara's cases are hospitalized, and 19.5% of cases are health care workers.

