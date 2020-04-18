Niagara Region Public Health confirms 13 more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 13 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 364.
123 of those cases have been resolved.
109 of Niagara's cases are in people above 80 years old, with 33.5% of all cases taking place in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.
17.6% of Niagara's cases are hospitalized, and 19.5% of cases are health care workers.
To see Niagara Region Public Health's breakdown, click here.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.