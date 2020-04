Niagara Region Public Health confirms 14 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 14 more cases of COVID-19.

The region has 241 active cases of the virus, and 37 patients have died.

163 cases have recovered.

61.5% of Niagara’s cases have been female, and 38.5% have been male.

129 cases have been in residents over 80 years old, with 32.4% of cases being residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Residents of retirement/long-term care homes make up 86.5% of Niagara’s deaths.

