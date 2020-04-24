Niagara Region Public Health confirms 15 more cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Niagara to date to 427.

They have also reported three more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing that number to 37.

Of the 427 cases, 161 have recovered, and 229 are active.

79.9% of Niagara’s cases are isolating at home, and 16.6% have been hospitalized.

128 cases in Niagara have been in people over 80 years old.

Residents of long-term care/ retirement homes make up 33.5% of Niagara’s cases of the virus, and 83.8% of the total deaths.

60% of Niagara cases have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected.

