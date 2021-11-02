Niagara Region Public Health confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Niagara Region Public Health is confirming 31 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The latest update shows there are 176 active cases in the region.

No new deaths are being reported today, leaving the current local death toll at 437.

According to the latest Niagara Health statistics 4 patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital. There are currently 3 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Niagara Health does not report the vaccination status of patients with COVID-19 if the total number of admitted patients with COVID-19 is under six.