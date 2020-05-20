Niagara Region Public Health confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 620.
Out of the 620 cases, 458 have patients have recovered, and 58 have died.
Niagara has a total of 104 active cases of COVID-19.
81.8% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 14.8% have been hospitalized.
To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
