Niagara Region Public Health confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 620.

Out of the 620 cases, 458 have patients have recovered, and 58 have died.

Niagara has a total of 104 active cases of COVID-19. 

81.8% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 14.8% have been hospitalized. 

To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

