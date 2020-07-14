Niagara Region Public Health confirms four new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, Niagara has 26 cases, with most active cases in St. Catharines.
There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19: Tabor Manor, Linhaven Nursing Home, and Garden City Manor all in St. Catharines.
Jennie Stevens, MPP for St. Catharines - Asked the government about Garden City Manor's failed inspectionsJennie Stevens: "How many more examples do we need before the Premier finally cracks down on these for-profit homes?"
