Niagara Region Public Health confirms four new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 26 cases, with most active cases in St. Catharines.

There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19: Tabor Manor, Linhaven Nursing Home, and Garden City Manor all in St. Catharines.

Read the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health by clicking here.

