Niagara Region Public Health confirms more than 100 cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed more than 100 cases of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 123, with 26 of those cases having been resolved meaning the patient has recovered.

You will find a different number if you look at Niagara Health's website.



Both organizations say this discrepancy is because they collect their data at different times.

Also, Niagara Health's data includes all patients at all their sites, regardless of where the patient is from.

Niagara Region Public Health only uses data of Niagara residents, and receives data on Niagara residents who are tested outside of our region.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.

