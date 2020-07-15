Niagara Region Public Health confirms no new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 locally.

Currently, Niagara has 23 active cases of the virus and three outbreaks.

Of the 783 cases Niagara has had so far, 696 have been resolved and 64 patients have died.

Niagara's three current outbreaks are all in St. Catharines: Tabor Manor, Linhaven Nursing Home, and Garden City Manor.

