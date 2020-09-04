Niagara Region Public Health confirms one new case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed one new case of COVID-19.

Of the 941 cases the region has had, 867 are considered resolved, and 64 patients have died.

Currently, Niagara has 10 active cases of COVID-19 and one active outbreak.

Thorold has the most active cases in Niagara, followed closely by Lincoln and St. Catharines.

