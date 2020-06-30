iHeartRadio
Niagara Region Public Health confirms six new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed six new cases of COVID-19.

Today, NRPH have also unveiled a new look to their COVID-19 webpage.

Currently, Niagara has 33 cases of COVID-19, with 3 active outbreaks of the virus in the region.

Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines are still experiencing outbreaks.

Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines is also experiencing an outbreak.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Grimsby, with Thorold close behind.

