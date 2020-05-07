Niagara Region Public Health confirms two more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total so far to 542.

Out of the 542 cases, 118 are active, and 371 have recovered.

53 patients being treated for COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

80.6% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 16.2% have been hospitalized.

22% of cases have been in healthcare workers.

