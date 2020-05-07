Niagara Region Public Health confirms two more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total so far to 542.
Out of the 542 cases, 118 are active, and 371 have recovered.
53 patients being treated for COVID-19 have died in Niagara.
80.6% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 16.2% have been hospitalized.
22% of cases have been in healthcare workers.
Click here to see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health.
