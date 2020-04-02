Niagara Region Public Health declares three more outbreaks at long term care facilities

Niagara Region Public Health is declaring three more COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care homes and a retirement residence.

Officials with Lundy Manor, Rapelje Lodge, and Royal Rose Place will be reaching out to families.

Public Health has now declared a total of four COVID-19 outbreaks after previously announcing another one at Seasons in Welland.

There are also two other coronavirus outbreaks at Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie and United Mennonite Home in Vineland, but those viruses are not COVID-19.

Public Health declares an outbreak when a higher-than-average number of people who live and work in a health care facility are sick with similar symptoms.

An ongoing list of outbreaks can be found online.