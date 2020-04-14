Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 263 cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health says the region has had 263 cases of COVID-19.
93 of those 263 cases have recovered.
Niagara Region Public Health only updates their number of deaths once a week, but we know from Niagara Health there have been 22 deaths of COVID-19 patients.
Most Niagara cases have been in people above 80 years old, with 28.5% of Niagara's overall cases taking place in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.
12.2% of cases are health care workers.
To see Niagara Region Public Health's full breakdown, click here.
-
Professor Michael Naraine - Sports TodayDigital Sport Management and Marketing at Brock University
-
Joe Deman - Niagara Industrial AssociationNIA Members raise $110,000 for Niagara Health Foundation for Ventilator and Equipment
-