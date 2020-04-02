Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed a total of 82 cases of COVID-19
11 of those cases have been resolved, and we only know of three local deaths.
Yesterday, they were reporting 61 total confirmed cases in the region.
However, they were expecting the numbers to rise quickly.
NRPH says a nearly two week delay by people seeking health care and the provincial lab catching-up with backlog testing likely account for this clustering of new cases.
While some cases are travel-related, NRPH says several cases are due to community transmission, and that we have cases in every municipality in Niagara.
This number is different from the number you'll find on Niagara Health's website.
CKTB reached out to both organizations to find out why they were reporting different numbers.
Niagara Health says one of the main factors is that they collect their data at different times.
Additionally, Niagara Health says they're reporting all activity at their sites, regardless of the patient’s residency.
Niagara Region Public Health only uses data of Niagara residents, and even receives data on residents who are tested outside of our region.
Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.
