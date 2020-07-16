Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19.

To date, Niagara has had 785 cases of the virus, with 697 resolved, and 64 deaths.

Currently, Niagara has 24 active cases and three active outbreaks.

All three active outbreaks are in St. Catharines at long-term care homes: Tabor Manor, Linhaven Nursing Home, and Garden City Manor.

