Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19.

It is the highest number of cases Niagara has reported in a single day so far.

Right now Niagara has 847 active cases of the virus, and 23 active outbreaks.

To date, Niagara has had 3753 cases, with 2785 resolved, and 121 deaths.

Niagara Falls has the most active cases currently.

To see the full data from the region, click here.