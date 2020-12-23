iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19

iStock-1209610671

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 622 active cases of the virus, and 22 active outbreaks.

Niagara Falls has the most active cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, including a significant outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Latest Audio