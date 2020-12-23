Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 622 active cases of the virus, and 22 active outbreaks.
Niagara Falls has the most active cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, including a significant outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge.
