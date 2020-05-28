Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed one new case of COVID-19.

Yesterday, for the first time since the pandemic began, there were no new cases.

In total, Niagara has had 635 cases of the virus.

Of those 635 cases, 530 patients have recovered and 59 patients have died.

Currently, Niagara has 46 active cases of COVID-19.

