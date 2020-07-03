Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 29 active cases of the virus, and three outbreaks.

Grimsby is the municipality with the most cases right now.

In total, Niagara has had 762 cases of COVID-19, with 672 resolved cases, and 61 deaths.

Niagara Health says they have three people being treated for the virus in hospital.

To see the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.