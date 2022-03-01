Despite vaccination rules loosening across the province today Niagara Region Public Health is recommending workplaces continue vaccination policies.

Public Health saying they advise residents and businesses to make individual choices to protect themselves and their communities and while it is not a requirement under provincial legislation or local orders, they strongly recommend that organizations maintain proof-of-vaccination and employee vaccination policies.



Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health says, "While COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing for the moment, the pandemic has not been defeated and we can expect more surges of infection in the coming months. Maintaining common sense precautions like vaccination, masking, staying home if sick, and vaccination policies will keep us safe through future waves. I applaud the many organizations who are continuing with proof-of-vaccination and strongly recommend the maintenance of workplace vaccination polices."

Dr. Hirji has also called on the provincial government to incorporate booster doses into their proof-of-vaccination QR code system.

That to allow businesses who maintain a vaccination requirement to provide the best possible protection to their customers and employees.

Public Health is recommending that organizations strengthen their workplace vaccination polices by adding a booster dose requirement at 4-7 months after the second dose.

Niagara Region Public Health is hosting clinics in a variety of locations in Niagara. Visit the clinic schedule webpage for full details.



