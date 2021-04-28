Niagara Region Public Health looking for help with mass immunization clinics

Niagara Region Public Health is looking for trained people to help with the mass immunization clinics.

There is an immediate need for RNs, RPNs, and Nursing Grad Extern Students to help with the clinics.

Applications can be submitted through the Niagara Region's website.

Just over 30 percent of Niagara residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2.5 percent completing the full series.

Niagara Health has administered 84,500 vaccine doses, Niagara Region Public Health adds another 55,000, and pharmacies and primary care contribute an additional 20,500

Currently the following people can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at mass vaccination clinic in Niagara:

People 60+

People 45+ living in the postal code L2G

Child care and education workers

Pregnant people

organ/bone marrow transplant recipients

people with neurologic diseases affecting breathing (e.g. MS)

people severe kidney disease

caregivers to people with the above conditions

People 40+ can sign up for a shot through participating pharmacies.