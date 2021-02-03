iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health marks milestone in long-term care COVID-19 vaccination

CKTB NEWS | Senior vaccine

Niagara Region Public Health is marking another milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials say public health has administered first doses to all eligible long-term care and high risk retirement home residents in Niagara.

Second doses will start being administered in long-term care homes today.

According to the official website, 271 vaccine doses were doled out yesterday, adding up to a total of 4,636 so far.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In Montreal

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle. 
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    view from the drive thru - we are stressed

    view from the drive thru - we are stressed
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Ontario Launches Digital ID Consultations

    Government of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.