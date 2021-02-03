Niagara Region Public Health marks milestone in long-term care COVID-19 vaccination
Niagara Region Public Health is marking another milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials say public health has administered first doses to all eligible long-term care and high risk retirement home residents in Niagara.
Second doses will start being administered in long-term care homes today.
According to the official website, 271 vaccine doses were doled out yesterday, adding up to a total of 4,636 so far.
