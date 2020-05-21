Niagara Region Public Health releases data on number of cases of COVID-19 per municipality
Niagara Region Public Health has released data on how many cases of COVID-19 each municipality has.
In today's update, which also says they've confirmed three new cases, a chart shows the total confirmed cases per 10,000 people.
According to the chart, the city of Welland has had the most cases of COVID-19.
Welland has had a total of 206 cases of COVID-19, St. Catharines has had 98 cases, and Niagara Falls has had 164 cases.
If we break down those numbers further, Welland's high number is largely due to health care facility outbreaks.
The outbreaks makes up for 74.8% of cases in Welland.
Niagara Falls' high number is also due to healthcare facility outbreaks.
Outbreaks make up for 59.8% of Niagara Falls' cases.
In St. Catharines, 80.6% of cases were in the general public (as opposed to a healthcare facility outbreak).
Niagara has had a total of 623 cases of the virus, with 462 cases recovered and 58 deaths.
To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system