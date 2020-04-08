Niagara Region Public Health releases more data on local COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region Public Health is releasing more data on local COVID-19 cases.

Prior today, their website only provided the total number of cases, and the total number of resolved cases.

Now, much more data is available.

NRPH says there have been 10 potentially COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

They note people over the age of 80 are the most affected by the virus, with 48 cases falling in that age range.

26.1% of cases have been in long-term care/retirement facilities.

47 patients have been between the ages of 40-59 years old.

So far in Niagara, the most amount of cases have been due to travel or close contact with someone who was already affected.

35.1% of cases are travel-related, and 36.1% of cases are from close contact.

10.6% of cases have been in health care workers.

However, 27.1% of cases are due to community exposure.

To see their full breakdown, click here.