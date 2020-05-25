Niagara Region Public Health report 10 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday

Since Friday, Niagara Region Public Health have reported 10 more cases of COVID-19.

Four more cases of the virus were reported on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today, two new cases have been reported.

Of the 633 cases Niagara has had, 494 have recovered and 58 patients have died.

Currently, 81 cases of the virus are active in Niagara.

Overall, Niagara is seeing more cases of the virus in the general public than in health care facilities.

324, or 51.2% of cases in Niagara, have not been related to health care outbreaks.

60.8% of cases have been because of close contact with someone who had the virus.

Residents of long-term care homes make up 27.5% of overall cases, but 81% of total deaths.

