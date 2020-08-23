iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health report just two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

iStock-1201312636

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Saturday NRPH reported two new cases, Sunday they reported no new cases.

Provincially, Ontario had 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 115 new cases today (Sunday).

To see the full data from the province, click here.

To see Niagara's data, click here.
 

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1598028354&size=Large

    PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 35

    This week Chrissy Sadowski speaks with Kristi Williams, who has decided not to send her kids back to school.
  • image.jpg?t=1598028509&size=Large

    LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 25

    Over the next two weeks Janice interviews Chris Howe, an 18 year veteran of the Niagara Falls Fire Department. In Part One, Chris talks honestly about his early life and his fight with alcohol and drugs. Next week, in Part Two, he opens up about working as a fire fighter, about his anxiety, PTSD and the work he's done with fire fighters who are dealing with mental health issues.
  • image.jpg?t=1565618353&size=Large

    One Dish, One Mic - August 23RD 2020 Hour 2, Segment 4