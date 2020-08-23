Niagara Region Public Health report just two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
Saturday NRPH reported two new cases, Sunday they reported no new cases.
Provincially, Ontario had 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 115 new cases today (Sunday).
To see the full data from the province, click here.
