Niagara Region Public Health report one more case of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to 634.
Of the 634 cases, 511 have been resolved and 58 patients have died.
Niagara currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19.
22.6% of Niagara's overall cases are health care workers, and 27.4% of cases are residents of long-term care or retirement homes.
However, residents of long-term care/retirement homes make up 82.8% of deaths.
To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
-
Frank Danch, Port Colborne Councillor, re Backyard Bonfire Ban endsAfter 36 years, Port Colborne council votes to end the backyard bonfire ban
-
Geoff Dillon & Chris Sinclair, re Brand Blvd CaresBrand Blvd is helping to raise funds for the Niagara Community. Order a shirt and help the community. https://stores.brandblvd.ca/bbcares/shop/home