Niagara Region Public Health report one more case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to 634.

Of the 634 cases, 511 have been resolved and 58 patients have died.

Niagara currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19.

22.6% of Niagara's overall cases are health care workers, and 27.4% of cases are residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

However, residents of long-term care/retirement homes make up 82.8% of deaths.

To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.