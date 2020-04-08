Niagara Region Public Health reporting 180 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting a total of 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

That's up 18 cases from yesterday.

Of those 180 cases, 55 have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered.

There have been 10 possible COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

According to data on Niagara Region Public Health's website, 48 of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people over 80.

47 cases have been in 40-59 years old.

35.1% of Niagara's cases have been due to travel, and 27.1% of cases have been due to community transmission.

27 patients are currently in hospital being treated for the virus.

If you look at Niagara Health's website, you'll find a different total number of cases.

Niagara Health is reporting data pertaining to people treated at their facilities, whereas Niagara Region Public Health reports data on all Niagara residents.

Also, both organizations say they have differing numbers because of when the data is collected.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their numbers at noon, and Niagara Health updates theirs at 4pm.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.