Niagara Region Public Health reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were announced.
The number of active cases sits steady at 177, and there are 9 outbreaks on the go.
There are 10 people being treated in hospital, with one being cared for in the ICU.
All of the patients are 65 years of age or older.
1,289 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.
One region wide transit system - Fort Erie Mayor Wayne RedekopNiagara council votes for one region-wide transit system. A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission. Tim talks to Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop about this historic vote
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *House of Gucci (in theatres) *Encanto (in theatres) *The Beatles: Get Back (on Disney+)
Tales From the Dumb ZoneStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.