Niagara Region Public Health reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of active cases sits steady at 177, and there are 9 outbreaks on the go.

There are 10 people being treated in hospital, with one being cared for in the ICU.

All of the patients are 65 years of age or older.

1,289 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.