Niagara Region Public Health reporting six new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Niagara has 39 active cases, and four active outbreaks.

Only one of those outbreaks is at a healthcare facility; Garden City Manor's COVID-19 outbreak has been going on since the beginning of June.

The rest of the outbreaks are considered 'community' outbreaks.

According to NRPH, Lincoln has the most active cases in the region.

