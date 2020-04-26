Niagara Region Public Health reports 10 more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases the region has had to 451.
246 cases are active, and 168 cases have been resolved.
37 COVID-19 patients have died.
60% of Niagara’s cases of the virus have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected.
21.3% of Niagara’s overall cases are in healthcare workers.
To see today’s full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
