Niagara Region Public Health reports 150 new COVID-19 cases today
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases today.
The latest update brings the total number of local active cases to 1,118.
This marks the seventh day in a row where more than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.
Niagara Region Public Health also reports 3,491 vaccines were administered since the last update.
Today's data comes as Niagara Health's President warns local ICUs are sitting at 88 percent capacity.
As of the time of her statement yesterday, Lynn Guerriero said there were 53 patients in the ICU, including 12 people with COVID-19
-
Council Recap Apr 13 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil recap Transportation Master Plan - building a road through the park behind Petsmart at Fairview Mall St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates. Tim talks to Mayor Walter Sendzik
-
Dr Karim Ali covid-19 update for apr 13Covid cases are stressing ICU's Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Daunte Wright shooting in MinneapolisTim talks to Michael Bower of NBC Radio on the shooting of Daunte Wright a black man in Minneapolis by a Police Officer who meant to use a taser