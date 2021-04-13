Niagara Region Public Health reports 150 new COVID-19 cases today

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases today.

The latest update brings the total number of local active cases to 1,118.

This marks the seventh day in a row where more than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health also reports 3,491 vaccines were administered since the last update.

Today's data comes as Niagara Health's President warns local ICUs are sitting at 88 percent capacity.

As of the time of her statement yesterday, Lynn Guerriero said there were 53 patients in the ICU, including 12 people with COVID-19