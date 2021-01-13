iHeartRadio
Niagara Region Public Health reports 190 new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19.

This high comes on the same day Niagara Health is starting to vaccinate healthcare workers.

To see the story of Niagara's first vaccinated worker, click here.

Niagara Health's President Lynn Guerriero hopes to have 11,000 people vaccinated over the next three weeks.

