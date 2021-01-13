Niagara Region Public Health reports 190 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19.
This high comes on the same day Niagara Health is starting to vaccinate healthcare workers.
To see the story of Niagara's first vaccinated worker, click here.
Niagara Health's President Lynn Guerriero hopes to have 11,000 people vaccinated over the next three weeks.
-
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
-
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases
-
Misinformation, Prolonged Pandemic Pose Security Threat in Canada: Brock ExpertsMatt Holmes Speaks with Ibrahim Berrada - Instructor with Brock University's Centre for Canadian Studies and Former Parliament Hill Staffer regarding report on security threat in Canada due to misinformation and prolonged pandemic