Niagara Region Public Health reports 20 percent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose

Niagara Region Public Health is celebrating another vaccine milestone.

Officials say 20 percent of Niagara residents have now been vaccinated, however just shy of 2 percent have received the complete vaccination series.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines all require two doses.

According to the latest updates Public Health has administered 34,726 doses, Niagara Health adds 60,575 to the total, and the pharmacy pilot project accounts for another 5,189 doses.

Currently residents 60 and older can book a mass vaccination clinic appointment through the provincial booking system online or by calling 1-888-999-6488.

People 55 and older can add their name to a wait list to get their shot at a pharmacy participating in the vaccination pilot project.