Niagara Region Public Health reports 47 cases of COVID-19 in the region
Niagara Region Public Health reports Niagara has 47 cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday we had 34 cases.
Of those 47 cases, 7 have been resolved, and we only know of 2 deaths.
A statement from NRPH yesterday said every Niagara municipality has confirmed or presumptive cases.
They also said we're seeing the number grow because more people are getting tested and the province's backlog shrinking.
Niagara Health's website says 12 people are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
