Niagara Region Public Health reports 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting the region has 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 10 have been resolved, meaning they have recovered and are no longer contagious.

Yesterday Niagara Region Public Health's number of cases was 47.

This number differs from the number available on Niagara Health's website.

In yesterday's update, Niagara Health says they've tested 67 positive cases of COVID-19.

Niagara Health tells CKTB the discrepancy is due to timing of data collection.

Niagara Health told CKTB earlier this week their number includes presumptive cases of COVID-19, meaning the patient has tested positive in their labs, but not at the national lab yet.

Niagara Region Public Health tells CKTB that Niagara Health's numbers do not include people tested elsewhere in Niagara (e.g. through primary care) and may include people who live outside of Niagara.

NRPH says their data only includes residents of Niagara.

Niagara Health is reporting they have 13 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and there have been 4 deaths.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their website at 4pm.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.