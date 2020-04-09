Niagara Region Public Health reports 9 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 9 more cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing our total to 189.

Of those 189 cases, 66 have been resolved, and there have been 10 deaths.

This leaves 113 active cases of the virus in the region.

Today's Niagara Region Public Health update tells us that 8.5% of cases have occurred in health care workers, and 24.9% of cases have occurred in long-term care/retirement home residents.

Six Niagara long-term care/retirement homes have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

148 of Niagara's 189 cases have occurred in people over the age of 40.

Niagara Health reports 30 patients are currently being treated in hospital.

To see Niagara Region Public Health's full breakdown, click here.