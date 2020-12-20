Niagara Region Public Health reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Right now Niagara has 597 active cases of COVID-19, and 21 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 128 from Niagara.

The reason the two organizations have different numbers is because of when the data is collected.

The region reports data collected right up until noon when the numbers are posted publicly, whereas the province updates numbers as of 4pm the day before they are posted publicly.

With the 2,316 cases reported by the province, there are 1,931 more resolved cases, and 25 more deaths.

To see the data from the province, click here.

Niagara moves into the Red/Control zone tonight at midnight.