Niagara Region Public Health reports a total of 162 cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting a total of 162 cases of COVID-19 in the region so far.

That's 13 more cases than yesterday.

111 cases are active, 43 have been resolved, and we only know of eight deaths.

If you look at Niagara Health's website, you'll find a different total case number.

Niagara Health is reporting data pertaining to people treated at their facilities, whereas Niagara Region Public Health reports data on all Niagara residents.

Also, both organizations say they have differing numbers because of when the data is collected.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their numbers at noon, and Niagara Health updates theirs at 4pm.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.