Niagara Region Public Health reports increase in COVID-19 infections linked to social gatherings

Niagara Region Public Health is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases related to social gatherings.

Officials say the cases stem from things like young adults getting together with friends, families arranging play dates, and gatherings with extended family members and friends.

Health experts say COVID-19 most often spreads amongst people who know each other, not amongst strangers in public.

Currently, only people within the same household are allowed to gather indoors, and up to 5 people can get together outdoors, but for essential purposes only.

Failing to follow the current stay-at-home restrictions could result in a $750 fine.

Maximum fines for individuals can reach $100,000.