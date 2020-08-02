Niagara Region Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 two days in a row
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.
Currently, Niagara has 67 active cases of the virus, and six outbreaks.
Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara on the Lake.
Of the 866 cases to date, 735 have been resolved, and 64 patients have died.
To see the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
-
One Dish, One Mic, GUEST Leo Nolan, Executive Director of Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Program - August 02, 2020Executive Director of @IRQ_Nationals Leo Nolan will be on @610CKTB at 11:18am ET to shine light on the Alabama World Games and the LA Olympic Lacrosse bids. Will the founders of Lacrosse get to play lacrosse at the top level?
-
One Dish, One Mic, GUEST Skyler Williams live from 1492 Land Back Lane“This is Six Nations territory and it’s going to remain Six Nations territory,” said Skyler Williams to @jpantonacci. Skyler joins @SeanVanderklis and @KarlDockstader with a live update from 1492 Land Back Lane.