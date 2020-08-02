Niagara Region Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 two days in a row

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Currently, Niagara has 67 active cases of the virus, and six outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara on the Lake.

Of the 866 cases to date, 735 have been resolved, and 64 patients have died.

