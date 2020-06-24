Niagara Region Public Health reports two more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting two more cases of COVID-19.
In total, NRPH says Niagara has 25 active cases of the virus.
63.6% of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 have been because of close contact with someone who already had COVID-19.
