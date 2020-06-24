iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health reports two more cases of COVID-19

iStock-1206790646

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting two more cases of COVID-19.

In total, NRPH says Niagara has 25 active cases of the virus.

63.6% of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 have been because of close contact with someone who already had COVID-19.

To see NRPH's full data, click here. 

Latest Audio