Niagara Region Public Health says more vaccine clinic dates have been added

Niagara Region Public Health has announced more vaccine clinic dates have been added to the provincial booking system.

People 60 years old and older can book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic through the system by going online to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or by calling 1-888-999-6488

Date next month include May 3rd - 8th at the West Lincoln Community Centre and May 10th- 15th at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne.

Niagara Region Public Health clinics scheduled until April 18th were fully booked.

When the booking system opened to people 60 and older earlier this week, the local slots quickly filled up and people instead turned to Hamilton to book a time instead.