Niagara Region Public Health says more vaccine clinic dates have been added
Niagara Region Public Health has announced more vaccine clinic dates have been added to the provincial booking system.
People 60 years old and older can book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic through the system by going online to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or by calling 1-888-999-6488
Date next month include May 3rd - 8th at the West Lincoln Community Centre and May 10th- 15th at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne.
Niagara Region Public Health clinics scheduled until April 18th were fully booked.
When the booking system opened to people 60 and older earlier this week, the local slots quickly filled up and people instead turned to Hamilton to book a time instead.
-
Be a donorIn Ontario, there are over 1,600 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. This is their only treatment option, and every 3 days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time. Tim talks to Dr. Hari Vasan, Niagara Health Intensivist and Hospital Donation Physician. Donate here
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Nomadland (streaming on Star via Disney+) *Senior Moment (VOD/Digital) *Sugar Daddy (VOD/Digital)
-
ROUNDTABLE - Bonnie Heslop and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE - Bonnie Heslop and Shelby Knox