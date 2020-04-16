Niagara Region Public Health says they've confirmed 320 total cases of COVID-19 thus far.

110 of those cases have been resolved.

53.4% of cases have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected with the virus.

78.4% of cases are self-isolating, and only 11.9% have been hospitalized.

96 cases have been in people over age 80, with 31.6% of Niagara's cases being in long-term care/retirement homes.

