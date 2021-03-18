Niagara Region Public Health urges testing as more cases associated with Quaker Road are reported

Niagara Region Public Health officials continue to see more COVID-19 cases associated with over a dozen cases at a local school.

In a letter to Quaker Road Public School parents, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji writes some of the people involved in the new cases are not showing symptoms.

He reminds parents it can take up to 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19 to show and encourages testing.

The letter states all high risk contacts should be tested on day 10 of their self-isolation but a negative test from day 7 or later is acceptable.

Hirji says high risk contacts who choose not to be tested should self-isolate for an additional 10 days for a total of 24 days from their last risk of exposure.

At least 15 cases have been reported at Quaker Road in Welland: provincial data shows 4 students and 11 staff members have been sick within the last 14 days.