Niagara region reaches a milestone in national campaign to end homelessness

The Niagara Region is moving forward with a national campaign to address homelessness.

Built for Zero Canada acknowledges the region has met all the requirements to achieve a Quality By-Name List.

The list provides up-to-date information on people experiencing homelessness locally.

To do this, the region worked with local partners to develop a By-Name List and provide that data over three consecutive months.

The information is used to support coordinated access to available resources through Niagara's Homeless-Serving System.

The region will now use the data collected to test new projects aimed at reducing chronic homelessness.

Niagara is the 22nd community in Canada to achieve the milestone.