Niagara Region releases holiday waste collection schedule

There will be some waste collection delays due to the upcoming holidays.

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day due to Christmas and New Year's Day.

Only homes with a regular pick-up day of Friday will be affected.

Instead of Friday, December 25th, collection will happen on Saturday, December 26th.

For New Year's Day, collection moves to Saturday, January 2nd.

After the holidays, residents may also put out two extra bags or containers of garbage without a garbage tag.

Residents in Fort Erie, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Pelham, St. Catharines, Thorold, Wainfleet, and West Lincoln can put out their extra bags from December 28th - January 2nd.

People in Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, and Welland can do the same from Janaury 4th - 8th.

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for January 11th - 15th.

The undecorated real tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

Trees will not be accepted if they are wrapped in plastic, buried in snow, or placed on top of snow banks.